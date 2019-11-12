Business News
November 12, 2019 / 8:31 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area': Electrek

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker is going to build Gigafactory 4, a new vehicle factory, in the “Berlin Area”, according to a report by automotive news website Electrek.

Tesla had earlier said it will reveal the location of a European Gigafactory for production in 2021. (bit.ly/2NI3wiC)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

