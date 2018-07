(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Monday Doug Field, senior vice president of engineering, is stepping down after five years with the electric carmaker.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Earlier in the day, Tesla announced that it crossed its long-elusive target of making 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week.