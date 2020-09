FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index’s manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.

Etsy Inc (ETSY.O), Catalent Inc CTLY.N and Teradyne Inc (TER.O) will be added to the index effective Sept. 21.