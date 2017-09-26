Tesla shifts to Intel from Nvidia for infotainment: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - The giant information and entertainment screens in Tesla Inc’s cars will now be powered by chipmaker Intel Corp after the electric carmaker replaced Nvidia Corp for that function, Bloomberg reported.

A Tesla Model X car's touchscreen and instrument panel is photographed at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tesla's Model 3 and new versions of its other cars will get the new Intel processing modules, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2xDE99y)

Tesla and Intel declined to comment and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.