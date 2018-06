(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is planning to cut about 9 percent of jobs across the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The front hood logo on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cuts will not affect ability to reach Model 3 production targets in the coming months, the report said here, giving no further details.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.