(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker’s new Model 3 will be available in Australia around the middle of next year.

FILE PHOTO: Rows of the new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

In response to a tweet asking when Model 3 will be available in Australia, Musk wrote bit.ly/2POOPZz "Around mid 2019".