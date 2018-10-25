Tesla's Musk says Model 3 to be available in Australia around mid 2019

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker’s new Model 3 will be available in Australia around the middle of next year.
In response to a tweet asking when Model 3 will be available in Australia, Musk wrote bit.ly/2POOPZz "Around mid 2019".
Tesla has been trying to fast track vehicle deliveries of its new Model 3 to customers. The company’s ability to deliver on production targets for Model 3 sedans has weighed on its stock in the past.
On Wednesday, Tesla reported a net profit, positive cash flow and wider-than-expected margins for the latest quarter, as higher production volumes of its new Model 3 began to pay off.
The company said it would start taking orders in Europe and China for the Model 3 before the end of the year.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier