Tesla's Musk says Model 3 to be available in Australia around mid 2019

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker’s new Model 3 will be available in Australia around the middle of next year.

FILE PHOTO: Rows of the new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

In response to a tweet asking when Model 3 will be available in Australia, Musk wrote bit.ly/2POOPZz "Around mid 2019".

Tesla has been trying to fast track vehicle deliveries of its new Model 3 to customers. The company’s ability to deliver on production targets for Model 3 sedans has weighed on its stock in the past.

On Wednesday, Tesla reported a net profit, positive cash flow and wider-than-expected margins for the latest quarter, as higher production volumes of its new Model 3 began to pay off.

The company said it would start taking orders in Europe and China for the Model 3 before the end of the year.