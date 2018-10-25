FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Tesla's Musk says Model 3 to be available in Australia around mid 2019

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker’s new Model 3 will be available in Australia around the middle of next year.

FILE PHOTO: Rows of the new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

In response to a tweet asking when Model 3 will be available in Australia, Musk wrote bit.ly/2POOPZz "Around mid 2019".

Tesla has been trying to fast track vehicle deliveries of its new Model 3 to customers. The company’s ability to deliver on production targets for Model 3 sedans has weighed on its stock in the past.

On Wednesday, Tesla reported a net profit, positive cash flow and wider-than-expected margins for the latest quarter, as higher production volumes of its new Model 3 began to pay off.

The company said it would start taking orders in Europe and China for the Model 3 before the end of the year.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
