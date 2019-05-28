Business News
May 28, 2019 / 7:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla's China-made Model 3 may be priced in $43,400-$50,700 range: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A Model 3 Tesla vehicle navigates morning rush hour using the car's auto pilot feature in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is considering pricing its China-manufactured Model 3 vehicles between 300,000 yuan and 350,000 yuan ($43,431-$50,670) before subsidies, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The final price is still being worked out, Bloomberg said citing a source.

The electric carmaker currently ships Model 3 vehicles from the United States to sell in China.

Tesla is counting on its Shanghai factory, which is scheduled to begin production this year, to manufacture Model 3 cars as it seeks to expand its lineup and boost sales in the world’s biggest EV market.

Tesla was not immediately available for a comment on the pricing, but an announcement is expected on May 31, according to a social media post by the company.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

