Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year

SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday production of the $35,000 version of the electric carmaker’s Model 3 will start this month, but would not reach volume production until mid-year.

"Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve," Musk replied to a tweet here.

Tesla offered for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3 last week and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the company.