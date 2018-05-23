FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan recorded more registrations in California than its class rivals BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class in the first quarter, according to a report by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA). Model 3 registrations totaled 3,723, or 14.3 percent of the near-luxury segment, compared with 3,323 for the Mercedes variant and 3,260 for the BMW model, the CNCDA report said.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Tesla started delivering the Model 3 to customers in December 2017.California is a key market for global luxury vehicle brands not just because of its size, but because other markets often follow trends set by wealthy consumers in the state.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

