Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan recorded more registrations in California than its class rivals BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class in the first quarter, according to a report by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA). Model 3 registrations totaled 3,723, or 14.3 percent of the near-luxury segment, compared with 3,323 for the Mercedes variant and 3,260 for the BMW model, the CNCDA report said.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Tesla started delivering the Model 3 to customers in December 2017.California is a key market for global luxury vehicle brands not just because of its size, but because other markets often follow trends set by wealthy consumers in the state.