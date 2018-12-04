Tesla changes plans to start Model Y production: Business Insider

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car is seen in Santa Monica, California, United States, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc had plans to build its pilot small electric SUV Model Y at Gigafactory 1 by June 1, 2020, the Business Insider reported on Monday, citing leaked internal documents, but said the company changed its plans later.

The electric carmaker planned a production ramp of 7,000 Model SUVs a week at the plant in Nevada by December 2020, and 5,000 Model Ys a week at its China Gigafactory by February 2021, the website said here, citing documents sent to staff before Tesla's earnings call in October.

However, “the timelines and information shared here are outdated,” the Business Insider quoted a Tesla representative as saying.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.