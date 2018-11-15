Tesla to deliver new Model 3 orders by year end

Tesla Model 3s and X's are shown charging in an underground parking lot next to a Tesla store in San Diego,California, U.S., May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that Model 3s ordered in the United States by the end of this month will be delivered by Dec. 31, as the electric carmaker tries to take advantage of tax breaks.

"Tesla just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 can be delivered in U.S. by Dec 31 if ordered by Nov 30," Musk tweeted here

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the acquisition.

Tesla had earlier said that orders placed by Oct.15 will be delivered by the end of the year.

The electric carmaker has until the end of the year to hand out tax credits of $7,500 to customers. The credits are available for six months after an automaker hits 200,000 delivery mark, which Tesla hit in July.

The incentives then reduce by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.