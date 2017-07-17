FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Tesla adds two to board, including James Murdoch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2017 / 9:27 PM / in a month

Tesla adds two to board, including James Murdoch

2 Min Read

The Tesla corporate logo is pictured at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2017.Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Monday that it had appointed two new directors to its board, including Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) Chief Executive James Murdoch, increasing its board size to nine.

Linda Johnson Rice, who heads Ebony Magazine publisher Johnson Publishing Co, was the other director named to the board. (bit.ly/2vb5oFq)

Earlier this month, the company's investors approved all five of its proposals, including one that shot down a move to make its directors stand for re-election each year.

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds had urged fellow Tesla shareholders to vote for a proposal aimed at the declassification of the company's board, arguing that "annual accountability can lead to increased company performance."

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has been betting big on its mass-market Model 3, the first deliveries of which are expected to begin next week.

Tesla shares were slightly down after the bell on Monday.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.