FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 26, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Tesla Autopilot chief leaves to join Intel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Autopilot chief Jim Keller is leaving the electric vehicle manufacturer to join chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O).

An advertisement promotes Tesla Autopilot at a showroom of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla in Zurich, Switzerland March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Keller, Tesla’s vice president of Autopilot and low-voltage hardware, will be succeeded by Pete Bannon, a Tesla executive who previously oversaw chip development at Apple Inc (AAPL.O), a Tesla spokeswoman said via email on Thursday.

Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president to lead silicon engineering, the chipmaker said separately on Thursday, confirming a Wall Street Journal report.

Tesla’s spokeswoman also said Andrej Karpathy, the company’s director of artificial intelligence and Autopilot vision, will now have overall responsibility for all Autopilot software.

    Autopilot made headlines last month after a fatal car crash in California in which the semi-autonomous driving system was in use.

    Earlier this month, Tesla withdrew as a formal party to the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) probe into the March 23 crash.

    Driver Walter Huang’s death in the crash and vehicle fire in a Tesla Model X prompted investigations by the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

    Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.