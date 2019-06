FILE PHOTO: The Tesla factory is seen in Fremont, California, U.S. June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s vice president of production in charge of all vehicle manufacturing at Fremont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, is not at the automaker anymore, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla and Hochholdinger did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.