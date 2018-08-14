Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take Tesla private

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday he was working with Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for financial advice on his proposal to take the electric car company private.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“I’m excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private,” Musk said in a tweet.