Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," he tweeted here on Wednesday. "Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency."

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.