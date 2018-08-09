Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Tesla’s wild and crazy ride

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEO Elon Musk’s tweet about wanting to take the company private is causing a stir. Unorthodoxy aside, its volatile boss and weak corporate governance means Tesla is better off the public roads. Plus, Pakistan’s likely new leader Imran Khan will have to go hat in hand to the IMF.

Tesla Model 3s are shown charging in an underground parking lot next to a Tesla store in San Diego,California, U.S., May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.