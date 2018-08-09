FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Tesla’s wild and crazy ride

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEO Elon Musk’s tweet about wanting to take the company private is causing a stir. Unorthodoxy aside, its volatile boss and weak corporate governance means Tesla is better off the public roads. Plus, Pakistan’s likely new leader Imran Khan will have to go hat in hand to the IMF.

Tesla Model 3s are shown charging in an underground parking lot next to a Tesla store in San Diego,California, U.S., May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

