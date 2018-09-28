FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Tesla five-year credit default swap hits highest price ever

Kate Duguid

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla’s (TSLA.O) 5-year credit default swap TSLA5YUSAX=MG hit its highest price ever on Friday, the morning after it was announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission was suing the company’s Chief Executive Elon Musk and pushing for his ouster.

A newly installed car charger at a Tesla Super Charging station is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S. September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

It cost about $295,000 to insure $1 million of the electric carmaker’s debt. That suggests credit investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of a default.

(This story corrects cost of insurance in second paragraph)

Reporting by Kate Duguid

