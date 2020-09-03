Tesla's Musk considers CureVac as one of most innovative firms: source

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk wears a protective mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier consider vaccine company CureVac CVAC.O as one the world’s most innovative firms, a source said on Thursday, after Musk and Altmaier met on Wednesday.

Musk, who is CEO of Tesla (TSLA.O), during the meeting also discussed Tesla’s investments in Germany as well as space technology and autonomous driving, the source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.