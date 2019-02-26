Tesla's Musk ordered to respond to SEC contempt motion by March 11

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by "The Boring Company" for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018. Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk to explain by March 11 why he should not be held in contempt for violating a settlement agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan issued her order one day after the SEC asked that Musk be held in contempt over tweets he made on Feb. 19 concerning Tesla’s 2019 production outlook.