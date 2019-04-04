Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC ordered by U.S. judge to try to settle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Elon Musk to meet over the next two weeks to try to resolve matters underlying the regulator’s contempt motion against the Tesla Inc chief executive.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she may rule on whether to hold Musk in contempt if both sides are unable to reach an agreement.

The SEC accused Musk of contempt over a Feb. 19 Twitter post that it said violated his October 2018 fraud settlement with the regulator.