(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk, in which it alleges securities fraud, according to online court records.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla charging station is seen in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the records show. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.