FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 9, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla shares fall as investors await Musk's funding plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tesla shares (TSLA.O) down 2.7 percent in late morning trade as investors jittery about CEO Elon Musk’s plan to take co private for $420/shr, valuing co at more than $70 billion

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center is shown in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

** Stock down for second day after reports U.S. regulators examining Musk’s tweets and SoftBank not interested in a deal, saying it was “over valued”.

** TSLA has given back over half of Tuesday’s 13.3 percent gain.

** Analysts skeptical of Musk’s ability to fund buyout; No details yet on funding.

** Co has $10.9 billion in debt; bonds rated junk by credit ratings agencies.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.