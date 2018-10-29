Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday, saying he deleted his Tesla titles last week to see what would happen, without giving further details.

"Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I'm now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far," Musk said on Twitter here.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Musk is referred to as chief executive in Tesla’s investor relations web page, his biography page on the company website has no designation. The biography page had earlier referred to Musk as chairman, product architect and CEO.

Musk has agreed to pay a $20 million fine and step aside as Tesla’s chairman for three years to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to his Aug. 7 tweet about taking Tesla private.

Musk’s compulsive tweeting and erratic behavior, which included smoking marijuana during a video interview, has raised concerns about his leadership, with several Wall Street analysts and some investors urging Tesla to appoint a strong second-in-command.