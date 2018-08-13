Musk says Saudi fund expressed support for taking Tesla private

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has expressed support for funding a deal that could take the electric car maker private.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Musk last week shocked investors with his announcement on Twitter to take Tesla private for $72 billion, but provided no details on funding except that it was “secured”.

"Going back almost two years, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached me multiple times about taking Tesla private," Musk wrote in a blog post here