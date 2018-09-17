FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 2:35 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Musk says Tesla has gone from 'production hell' to 'delivery logistics hell'

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Sunday acknowledged that the company was facing more logistical problems now than production delays, in response to a customer complaint on delivery delay.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

"Sorry, we've gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We're making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly," Musk said in a tweet here

Tesla’s ability to deliver on production targets has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company has been working to iron out production bumps after failing to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedans.

Musk said last week the company would eliminate some color options for its electric cars to streamline production.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

