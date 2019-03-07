Tesla CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use: Bloomberg

SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch press conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s security clearance is being reviewed by the Pentagon after the billionaire smoked marijuana on a California comedian’s podcast in September, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official.

Musk has security clearance as SpaceX provides satellite launch services to the U.S. government.

The electric carmaker’s shares pared gains following the report.

Musk provoked a Twitter storm by smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan in September. He was filmed smoking pot, drinking whiskey and wielding a sword on the show.

Tesla, SpaceX and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.