(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s board (TSLA.O) has appointed a special committee to evaluate a potential transaction that would take the company private, but has not received a formal proposal from Chief Executive Elon Musk, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center is shown in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The committee is composed of independent directors Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice. It has retained Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel.