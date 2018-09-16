Tesla to bring most collision repairs in-house: Musk

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is bringing most collision repairs in-house, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, saying owners of the vehicles were experiencing excessive wait times at body shops.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“Exciting to see some Tesla collision repair operations already completing within 24 hrs. Aiming for same day soon, then under an hour,” Musk said.

Musk also tweeted: “Goal is for repaired car to be better than before accident. Should always be true if damaged/used parts are correctly replaced with newer parts.”