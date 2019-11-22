Tesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) unveiled on Thursday its first-ever pickup truck, a long-awaited expansion to its product line-up that poses a direct challenge to Detroit automakers.
At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled a truck that looked like a futuristic armored vehicle and which he claimed “won’t scratch”.
The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world’s top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co (F.N), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N).
Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs