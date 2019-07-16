EV maker Tesla revamps prices in sales push

FILE PHOTO: Tesla super chargers are shown in Mojave, California, U.S. July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday it will change prices of its Model 3, X and S vehicles.

The starting price for the Model 3 will be $30,315, down from $32,225, that for the Model X will rise to $75,315 from $71,325, and the Model S will change to $70,115, up from $65,125, according to the company’s website.

Prices of cars include potential incentives and petrol savings of $9,875, Tesla said on its website.