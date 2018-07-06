California agency opens third probe into Tesla's Fremont factory

(Reuters) - A California agency for occupational safety said on Thursday it opened a third investigation at Tesla Inc’s factory in Fremont, California, following a complaint.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal-OSHA) said it opened the latest case on June 21, but did not give details on the investigations beyond confirming that they are active and ongoing.

Online auto news website Jalopnik reported on Thursday that the latest investigation follows a complaint from one of the automaker’s employees at the plant.

Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza the first investigation opened on April 12 following a serious injury to a millwright employed by Automatic Systems Inc.

The second investigation was launched on April 17, a day after news website Reveal said that Tesla’s omissions in legally mandated reports made its safety record appear better than it was.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

