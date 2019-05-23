Tesla deliveries set to top record in second quarter: Musk email

A Tesla Model 3 sedan, its first car aimed at the mass market, is displayed during its launch in Hawthorne, California, U.S. March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joe White

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is on course to top its record for quarterly deliveries in the second quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year, according to an email from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to staff.

Musk’s email, widely posted on social media and authenticated for Reuters by a source familiar with the matter, also said the company had on average produced 900 Model 3 cars per day this week, bringing it closer to a target of 7,000 per week.

Demand for the Model 3 sedan and Tesla’s other cars has moved to the top of investors’ list of concerns around the company after it reported slack first quarter demand for its vehicles against a backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions.

In the email sent late Wednesday, Musk also said the company had racked up over 50,000 net new orders this quarter as of Tuesday.

Tesla shares, down for six consecutive sessions as Wall Street worried over the company’s future and ability to keep investing, were up 3% shortly after Reuters published the confirmation of Musk’s mail. They had been trading down around 2.5%.