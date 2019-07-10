Tesla set to ramp up production at Fremont plant: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla factory is seen in Fremont, California, U.S. June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is preparing to boost output at its electric car factory in Fremont, California, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal email.

“While we can’t be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments,” Bloomberg quoted Tesla’s automotive president, Jerome Guillen, as saying in the email.

The company “hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency” in the latest quarter, both in Fremont and in Nevada, Guillen was quoted as saying.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.