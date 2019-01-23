Tesla to cut production hours for Model S and X

FILE PHOTO - A Tesla Model X is photographed alongside a Model S at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is reducing production hours for its higher priced electric cars Model S and Model X to improve efficiencies, a Tesla spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company, which has struggled to achieve long-term profitability, said last week it would cut thousands of jobs to rein in costs as it plans to increase production of lower-priced versions of its Model 3s.

Tesla shares fell 4.8 percent to $284.57.