Tesla voluntarily recalls early Model S vehicles over power steering bolts

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Thursday it was voluntarily recalling Model S sedans built before April 2016 in order to replace bolts in the power steering component.

FILE PHOTO - A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Tesla said there were no accidents or injuries related to the issue and the recall was undertaken in an abundance of caution.

The bolts, made by German supplier Bosch, can begin to corrode after contact in cold temperatures with road salt. Some Tesla owners had complained about the issue on online forums.

Some 123,000 Model S vehicles globally contain the bolts, Tesla said.

“We have observed excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts, though only in very cold climates, particularly those that frequently use calcium or magnesium road salts, rather than sodium chloride (table salt),” Tesla wrote in an email to customers.

Were the bolts to fail, the driver would still able to steer the car but would need to use more force “due to loss or reduction of power assist,” Tesla wrote.

A retrofit in Tesla service centers should take about an hour, Tesla said.