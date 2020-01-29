Investors sound out Tesla ahead of earnings report

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc investors compiled a list of questions to the company ahead of the electric carmaker’s quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, ranging from requests for updates on the company’s insurance policy to complaints about questions asked by analysts.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla supercharger is shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A note on the website said Tesla invites its investors to ask questions on the earnings call, scheduled for 3:30 pm Pacific Time (2330 GMT). app.saytechnologies.com/tesla

“Management will respond to the top questions on the call,” the note said.

Following is a list of sample questions by investors:

- Can Tesla provide an update on its auto insurance policy and a timeline for when it will begin to use the data it collects from Tesla’s fleet to lower insurance premiums?

Tesla in August launched an insurance service designed to give drivers in California, its biggest market, lower rates because of safety features on its electric vehicles. But the use of vehicle data would depend on individual U.S. state laws, a Tesla executive said in September.

- Will Tesla release a ride-hailing network app to allow Tesla owners to be drivers?

- Can Tesla provide an update on when its full self-driving feature will be available to users?

- Why doesn’t Tesla take questions from individual investors, who have more personal investment in the company, as opposed to financial analysts?

- What is Tesla’s projected annual vehicle delivery growth rate with new factories in China and eventually Germany ramping up?

- What factors will limit Tesla’s production most this year?

- Will the production of Model Y, a crossover utility vehicle using many Model 3 parts, be more efficient and help ramp up production faster or increase the margins?

- Can Tesla provide a production timeline update on its Roadster and Tesla Semi vehicles?