Tesla share spike deals short-sellers a $1.1-billion loss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short-sellers racked up about $1.1 billion in losses on paper on Thursday, pushing their year-to-day performance into the red, after Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)’s shares soared as much as 11 percent a day after the electric carmaker reported results, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Short-sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, with the hope of buying them back later at a lower price, and Tesla is the most shorted U.S. stock.

Thursday’s $1.1 billion mark-to-market loss has turned a profitable year for short-sellers into a loss-making one; they were up $276 million in year-to-date mark-to-market profits prior to the day’s rally in the shares.

Short-sellers’ on-paper losses have now swelled to $831 million for the year, S3 data showed.

“We are not seeing a large amount of buy to covers yet,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research at S3 in New York, referring to traders buying shares to close out an existing short position.

“With such a large price move on the open, most short sellers that are looking to cover are waiting for a retracement before placing buy-to-cover orders,” he said.

Tesla shares were up 9.8 percent at $330.3887 in midday trading, a day after the company said it would produce its new Model 3 sedan at a profit, following several recent weeks in which output had stabilized.

The update buoyed hopes that the company led by Elon Musk will stanch its financial losses in the second half of the year.

Tesla’s rapid cash burn and struggles at turning a profit have made it a favorite target for shorts, including some big names such as Jim Chanos, head of Kynikos Associates, and Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital fund.

But a sharp rally in the electric car maker’s shares since early April has hurt short-sellers.

On Tuesday, Einhorn told investors that with Tesla’s shares rallying sharply, a bet against the stock had turned into heavy second-quarter losses at his Greenlight Capital fund.

“Long term short sellers will probably shrug off this loss, as they were down billions in the past and not only kept their positions but built them up,” said S3 Partners’ Dusaniwsky.

“But I would imagine shorter term momentum short sellers would be quick on the trigger to exit their positions after suffering a 10 percent loss in just one day,” he said.