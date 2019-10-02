U.S. auto safety agency notes Tesla accidents with 'Smart Summon' feature

A Tesla supercharger is shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday it is aware of reports of minor crashes involving Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Smart Summon feature that allows people to retrieve a parked vehicle remotely by using an app.

Several users have posted videos on social media of Tesla vehicles that appear to have been in near accidents, while one posted a video of a Tesla striking a garage wall and another of a Tesla being struck by a vehicle backing up.

NHTSA said it “is aware of reports related to Tesla’s Summon feature. We are in ongoing contact with the company and we continue to gather information.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The feature is intended to work in parking lots when the user is within line of sight of the vehicle.