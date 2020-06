FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

(Reuters) - Elon Musk tweeted bit.ly/2AVPdDo late on Friday that Tesla Inc will have to postpone its annual shareholder meeting as no large gatherings are allowed by July 7.

“Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later,” he added.

The company’s annual shareholder meeting was scheduled for July 7.