Musk says 'tentative' date for Tesla shareholder meeting is Sept. 15

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday that the “tentative” date for the company’s shareholder meeting was Sept. 15.

The company’s annual shareholder meeting was scheduled for July 7, but Musk said in a tweet on Friday night that the electric carmaker would have to delay the meeting as large gatherings were still not allowed.

“Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later,” Musk had tweeted.