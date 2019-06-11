Tesla has a 'decent shot' at a record quarter on every level: Musk
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has got “a decent shot at a record quarter on every level”, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
