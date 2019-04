FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc plans to announce that it has begun selling solar panels and related equipment for up to 38 percent below the national average price, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The company will reduce the prices by standardizing systems and having customers order the items online, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.