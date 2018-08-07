FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 7, 2018 / 4:43 PM / in 20 minutes

Saudi sovereign fund builds 3 to 5 percent stake in Tesla: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has built a significant stake in Tesla Inc, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center is shown in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Saudi's Public Investment Fund built the undisclosed stake of between 3 and 5 percent of the electric car maker's shares this year, according to the report. (on.ft.com/2vq9b39)

Tesla’s shares were up nearly 5 percent at $357.91 in afternoon trading.

PIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Tesla declined to comment.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.