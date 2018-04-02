FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 2, 2018 / 12:42 PM / in 40 minutes

Tesla shares down five percent ahead of Model 3 production numbers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell 5 percent in premarket trading on Monday ahead of the electric car maker’s announcement of quarterly production numbers for its crucial Model 3 sedan.

FILE PHOTO - The company logo is seen in front of a showroom of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla in Zurich, Switzerland March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Last week, Tesla shares fell 12 percent to their lowest in more than a year after safety regulators said they were investigating a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X in auto pilot mode.

Tesla has committed to build 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of the quarter as a reassurance to the market that it can meet its own targets.

Three Wall Street analysts were upbeat about Tesla beating the production estimates.

    “We like the set-up headed into Q1 deliveries as we believe sentiment is overly negative, and think Tesla may be able to exceed lower expectations,” Baird analyst Ben Kallo wrote in a note.

    Production bottlenecks have forced Tesla to repeatedly push back its targets for Model 3, its new sedan that starts at $35,000. Tesla’s long-term viability depends on selling billions of dollars of Model 3s.

    Shares of the company were down at $255.5 in heavy trading before the bell. The stock has lost nearly 15 percent of its value this year.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.