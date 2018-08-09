Tesla shares slip below level before Musk's going private tweet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) shares slipped more than 6 percent to a two-day low on Thursday, to trade below its level before Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he was considering taking the electric car maker private.

A sign is seen outside the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory 2, which is also known as RiverBend, a joint venture with Panasonic to produce solar panels and roof tiles in Buffalo, New York, U.S., August 2, 2018. Picture taken August 2, 2018. To match Insight TESLA-SOLAR/ REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tesla shares were trading at $346.65, down about $10 from where they were before Musk’s tweet on Tuesday sent the shares soaring to a near one-year high.

Wall Street analysts have expressed doubts about the billionaire’ s ability to gather enough financial backing to complete a going private deal.

U.S. regulators are asking Tesla why Musk announced his plans on Twitter and whether his statement was truthful, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.