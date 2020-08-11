Technology News
August 11, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla launches five-for-one stock split

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla SuperCharger station is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make its shares more attractive to retail investors following a stunning rally this year.

Shares of the company, which have more than tripled this year to close at about $1,374 in regular trading, were up nearly 7% after the bell.

The move follows a similar announcement by Apple Inc in late-July. The iPhone maker said it will split its stock four-to-one, the first such action since 2014.

Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below