- Shares of electric carmaker (TSLA.O) up 1.6 pct at $268.21 premarket

FILE PHOTO: Rows of the new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

- Co introduces a new $45,000 version of Model 3 sedan, as U.S. tax breaks for TSLA cars are about to decrease

- Rear-wheel-drive model has a “mid range” battery, a range of 260 miles, according to TSLA’s website

- Up to Thursday’s close, stock had fallen ~15 pct this year, after gaining ~46 pct last year